To the Editor:

The last meeting that Mike Smith attended was in July of 2022 and has not attended a board meeting since. He was never sworn in as required even though it is required by GS 115C-37d. Policy 2110–C states that all “newly elected board members” will take and sign the following oath or affirmation at the first board meeting held in July following their election. Additionally, it states that if a board member enters on the duties of his or her office before taking, subscribing, and filing the oath of office, he or she will be ejected from office’ so you must be sworn in before acting as a member. FYI, in 2018, Mike Smith was elected and was sworn in as required, so being “grandfathered” in is ridiculous. I contacted the State Board of Elections and was told everyone must be sworn in and there is no “grandfather” clause.

Smith attended the July 2022 meeting virtually. The adoption of the minutes was “unanimous” there was no mention of anyone abstaining. That means Smith voted as a board member without being sworn in. At that point, he should have been ejected from his seat according to the law GS 14-229 and PSRC policy 2110. Since then, Mike Smith was paid well over $15,000 of taxpayer money, but did not represent his district at board meetings.

I pray for his recovery and do not wish poor health on anyone. Additionally, I can understand the board giving him some time to recover. However, this lasted well over a year. After a couple of months, it would seem reasonable that the board would examine this and take action for the people. I have seen nothing in the minutes that shows the board ever discussed it or questioned what to do until the people started asking questions recently and the board had no good excuses. It seems that is why they had no plan in the October meeting. Henry Brewer thanked the folks of the district for their patience. To be clear, the parents and students of District 6 were not patient, they were ignored. I truly believe that if nothing had been pushed, the board would have done nothing and Smith would still be a member. That is truly unacceptable. Just my opinion.

Doug McBroom

Red Springs

