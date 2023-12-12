To The Editor

In the decade of being a federal administrator working with American Indian/Alaska Native Programs, I saw a lot of Indian Country.

Housing in reservations varied, yet there was a consistent theme of mobile homes. Let’s be real. Unfortunately “trailer park” is more on the mark. Instances of the private property individual family brick home were limited across North America Indian Country.

Limited, except here at home where the Lumbee were more educated, wealthier, and progressive.

Sunday as I drove thru our tribal territory, we have a lot of mobile homes coming online. Are the Lumbee becoming less educated and wealthy? Are we regressing? Hint. YES!

Eric R. Locklear, M. Ed.

Lumbee Territory

