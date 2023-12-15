I have been searching the crevices of my brain, trying to discover a fresh way to wrap an age-old message, which is to encourage donations to the Empty Stocking Fund, which with a week to go is stuck in second gear.

I have no clue on why the fund is struggling this year, but when I was asked to use this space to encourage donations, about $40,000 had been collected, putting it more than $90,000 short of the amount needed to service all the eligible children. This is happening on the heels of a record campaign during the 2022 Christmas season, when almost $124,000 was contributed, so I have no explanation for its sluggishness.

This column will be the second one encouraging donations for this year’s fund, so obviously the first one failed to inspire. The challenge for me is trying to come up with new words to encourage donations, instead of recycling stale ones.

As part of that effort, I consumed pasta last night, which always fuels my brain, especially when I am dreaming. So far, no good.

I will do some rounding: During the 25 years or so that I led the Empty Stocking Fund effort, my guess is that I wrote about a thousand stories on the Empty Stocking Fund, which equates to more than a half-million words. Hence the challenge of uncovering new ones.

Let us look now at the need.

The Department of Social Services, which does the real work for the Empty Stocking Fund, received more than 900 applications for help, and after the processing was done, it was determined there were 2,230 eligible children. To serve them all would require donations of $133,800, which would provide each with a $60 voucher.

I would hate to have children near the end of the list.

Try as I might, I cannot produce new reasons to make a contribution to the fund. I have not done so yet but will be visiting The Robesonian next week to drop off a check and say hello to old friends. I give because I am lucky enough to be able to do so, but as I have said before, the act is not selfless. It is selfish because I always feel better when I make a donation.

I grew up privileged, the beneficiary of my father’s decision to take education seriously, go to medical school, and then practice as a physician in Robeson County for 30-plus years. Christmas Day at our house was akin to hitting the lottery, even for my naughty siblings. I, of course, was nice.

I simply cannot imagine waking up as a child on Christmas Day without a bunch of presents to unwrap – and $60 would not be enough to stuff my stocking.

But barring a big finish, that could be the reality for hundreds of those 2,230 eligible children on Christmas Day.

I hope you will consider a donation, and perhaps a larger one than you have done in the past. That can be done in person at The Robesonian, by sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N. Water St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358, by credit card by calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235, or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, and clicking the donate button.

I hope you will make a gift and if you already have, maybe another. I guarantee it will brighten not only the Christmas of a needy child, but yours as well.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].