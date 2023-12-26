THEY SAID IT

“Education is the foundation of North Carolina’s economic success. Quality early childhood education gives children the start they need, gives the parents the opportunity to work and gives employers the opportunity to hire those parents to strengthen their workforce. The person in the new position will help coordinate these efforts to help children, parents and businesses get the excellent childcare they all need.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. Talking about a state initiative that would provide chid care resources for parents who work.

***

“The health and safety of our members is non-negotiable, period. If manufacturers or regulatory groups refuse to acknowledge and work to remove these toxic chemicals from the protective gear firefighters wear, our members have no other viable remedies than to challenge these practices in court. We will take this battle wherever we need to.”

Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters, talking about the danger to firefighters of toxic chemicals.

***

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday. While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July.”

De Haan Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, talking about the continued drop in gas prices nationwide.

***

“The typical American household must spend an additional $11,434 annually just to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed in January of 2021…” #Bidenomics

House Republicans (@HouseGOP) postin on X about the cost of living.

***

“The fact that people who refuse to condemn the calls for genocide taking place on their campuses are in charge of educating our children should be revolting to everyone.”

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (@RepVanOrden), R-Wisconsin, in a post on X.