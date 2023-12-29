2024 arrives in a couple of days, and not quickly enough as 2023 has been a bummer for the Douglas family.

With its arrival, about one in three adult Americans will be making New Year’s resolutions, with the focus being on finances, physical health, and mental health. Only about one in 10 will keep them throughout the year.

I will not be among those who fail, because I will not be making any resolutions. Interestingly, those in my age group, above 65, are the least likely to make resolutions, with only about 18 percent doing so. We know a trap when we see one.

My decision to abstain is not because I am satisfied with the finished product; there is always work to be done. But I believe the best approach to life is day-by-day, which is to say just do the best you can with the hand dealt that day. Austerity sometimes, gluttony others.

The last time I made a resolution was on the eve of 2021, when I jettisoned my go-to Big 3 – lose weight, drink less, and exercise more – and decided to resolve to play more golf with old friends. That is the rare resolution I have been able to keep, but there is room for improvement.

My decision on Wednesday to download an app on my Droid that includes a pedometer was random, having nothing to do with the impending new year. The timing is not completely coincidental, coming a couple of days after my mother told me she watched a program called “My 600-lb Life,” which follows people who weigh at least – you guessed it – 600 pounds.

My mother has done incredibly well following the loss of her husband of 69 years and oldest child, showing Herculean resiliency and courage, but I did find this worrisome.

I do not know how those 600-pounders managed it. My first 60 years on Earth I mostly indulged, eating too much, drinking too much, and exercising too little, and I peaked at 249 pounds about a decade ago, just north of 41 percent of the way to 600 pounds. Clearly, I am not a candidate for that show.

I am happy to report there is far less of me now.

I know that being sedentary is the biggest threat to those of us who are getting old or have arrived there. My job keeps me on my feet and moving most days, but there are days that I make a sloth look hyper.

After I downloaded the app, it asked me a few questions, such as age, height, weight, etc., and I scored 100 on that quiz. Then it offered as a daily goal 6,000 steps, which seemed modest, a likely accommodation to my age. That was easily surpassed on Day 1 even though much to my distress I found myself walking occasionally without the Droid, so I did not get credit for the step but did get the benefit.

Years ago, I wore for a while one of those watches that counted your steps, and at that time the goal was 10,000 steps a day. I remember more than once doing laps around the pool table in my Man Cave in the waning moments of day as the big hand crept up on 12.

So that got me thinking, which is not always a good thing: I asked myself, “Double D, how many steps have you taken in your life and how far have they taken you?”

So here is the algebra: I figured 10,000 steps a day on average, the equivalent of 5 miles walked, 365 days a year, which is how many there are, and I went with 64.5 years, figuring I was mostly crawling the first 18 months.

The calculator told me that was about 235 million steps taken, or 117,712.5 miles walked, again, give or take a few. Since the Earth at its circumference is 24,901 miles – 40,075 kilometers for those of you reading this from a foreign nation — from my front yard heading east to my back yard approaching from the west — that means I have walked around it about 4.7 times. And counting.

No wonder I am tired.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].