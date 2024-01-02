THEY SAID IT

“Wishing Medicaid members across North Carolina a Happy New Year! Here’s to a year filled with wellness and joy! Let’s embrace the journey together and make 2024 a year of positive improvement. Contact your health plan today to see if you qualify: https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/health-plans.”

NC. Gov. Roy Cooper, reposting a post on X from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

***

“Two wildly inconsistent and mind blowing arguments from the Left right now:

“1. ‘In order to Save our Democracy™️ Americans should not be able to vote for their preferred candidate.’

“2. ‘We need to give government more control over speech because we’re worried about authoritarianism.’

“Evidently to the Left and many Democrats, we need to “save DeMoCrAcY” by destroying DeMoCrAcY”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop reposting a post on X by U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt), Rep. Missouri.

***

“A partisan hack just put her own will ahead of the voters of her own state. It’s ridiculous and disgraceful this happened in Colorado – now it’s happening in Maine. Voters should determine their president, not anyone else.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, (@RepRichHudson) Rep, North Carolina, talking about a decision to remove former Pres. Donald Trump from the upcoming Primary Election.