I have a hard rule about watching TV.

Except during the weekends, the boob tube is not turned on until at least 7 p.m., when, not coincidentally, I allow the day’s first Bud Light. The weekend is when there is an orgy of sports, so the TV and Bud Light rules are jettisoned on Saturdays and Sundays when the challenge is to get outside and be active playing golf or working in the yard before melting into the recliner for the duration.

My provider is YouTube TV, and if you do not have it, you must be rich or otherwise disinterested in saving money. I am neither, so I switched to it about three years ago at a savings of close to $2,000 a year, with 20 percent designated for charity.

As I tell folks, I would subscribe to YouTube TV if it did not save me money because of its many features and visual presentation. No one I have ever turned on to YouTube TV has ever told me later they did not like it.

I should be getting paid commission. If you are inspired to check out YouTube TV and decide to sign up, tell them that Donnie sent you.

In addition to the navigational ease of YouTube TV, a feature I appreciate is that it has broken the not-so-hard-code on my viewing habits. When I turn on my 70-inch TCL, I am force-fed programs or events that YouTube TV understands I want to watch – UNC athletics, football of any variety, golf except for LIV and then crime documentaries in about that order.

Even better, if the odds of about a million to one are defied and I were to miss a live broadcast of a UNC athletic contest or a PGA event because I forgot or had something better to do, YouTube TV covers my butt. It records the event and shoves it into my face the next time I turn on the tube and settle in, rendering the recording function redundant.

It does not even expect a thank you.

Given the current trend in collegiate athletics with NIL and the transfer portal, and the ongoing uncertainty about professional golf as LIV tries to grow the game by destroying it, there is the threat that my viewing habits will be adjusted going forward.

I have prepared.

In addition to YouTube TV, I have subscriptions for the following streaming services: Peacock, ESPN Plus, Netflix and Prime Video.

Netflix I loaded a couple of years back, although I was still late to that party. But it was Peacock that got me started on these alternative streaming services when it exclusively aired The Beatles documentary showing the recording sessions of the Abbey Road album, their final effort before the breakup.

That was, for me, must-see TV and gave me a window into all the viewing possibilities.

Prime Video joined the lineup because it exclusively airs some NFL football games, and ESPN Plus is heavy with golf that is shown before the regular broadcasts. YouTube, which is free, is also a frequent stop when I am in the mood for a late-night Bruce Springsteen concert.

Before you get too judgmental and conclude that I am watching too much television a day, I just did some googling and found that the average American watches about 4 hours and 3 minutes of television a day.

So, there is another aspect of life where I am just slightly above average.

It does not happen often anymore, but anytime someone mutters that “there’s nothing to watch on TV,” I just shake my head and tell them they are not looking in the right places.

There are certainly many more options and of higher quality than when I was growing up and your choices were ABC, NBC, and CBS.

That is a rare example of the good old days not being as good.

