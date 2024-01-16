THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS UP: We’re giving a double thumbs up for news coming from the Robeson County School Board last week. The first thumbs up goes to the seating a new board member Crystal

Weindel Monroe, who will represent District 6. She fills the seat left vacant by Mike Smith in October.

Secondly, the board has proposed a KaBoom! Community playground for south Lumberton, which will cost the city very little since the the bulk of the cost is coming from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. According to the KABOOM! Mission statement, the organization is working to “End playspace inequity. For good.”

On the organization’s website (kaboom.org), another goal is to involve local children in the creation of the playground.

“We unite with communities to build kid-designed playspaces that can spark joy and foster a sense of belonging for the kids who are often denied opportunities to thrive.”

The school board will take action on the plan during the February meeting set for Feb. 13.

THUMBS DOWN: Not enough people are giving blood during a period of high demand. The American Red Cross has issued a general call for anyone who can give blood to help answer the nationwide need. Robeson Community College has made space available for a blood collection site on Friday. Again, we urge residents to step up. Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

THUMBS UP: It would be easy to give a Thumbs Down to the organizers of the “2024 Cycle NC Mountains to Coast” bicycle ride for skipping Lumberton on the route. But the annual event does skirt Robeson County with an overnight stop in Elizabethtown. Riders will begin their ride in Spruce Pine and make their way to Ocean Isle Beach in October. The route changes every year, so we’re confident that in the years to come, organizers will discover all that Robeson County has to offer.

THUMBS UP: The Robeson County Health Department is on top of an apparent new wave of COVID-19 moving across the country. To date, only a few people in the county have been contracted COVID in the month. At the same time, the Health Department is urging residents to get a flu vaccine. We urge residents to protect themselves from both serious viruses by staying up to date on all vaccinations.

THUMBS DOWN: Homeowners in our region would have to pay substantially more for insurance under a new proposal. The North Carolina Rate Bureau last week proposed an average statewide increase of 42.2% for homeowners’ insurance. In Robeson, Bladen and Columbus and counties, the proposed increase is higher. According to the Rate Bureau, Increasing the rates is necessary because insurance companies face higher costs for materials and labor to complete home repairs, and because there are more properties in coastal areas at risk of significant losses. We get it: Times are tough everywhere, but hiking insurance rates by close to 50% could force some homeowners out of the insurance market. Wouldn’t it be nice if the belt-tightening were made by the home insurance providers, rather than the insured? Additionally, once the supply chain returns to “normal,” can we expect to see these higher insurance rates relax? I think we all know the answer to that.

THUMBS UP: In an effort to help more prospective university students, UNCP has a mobile FAFSA unit. All students who are seeking financial aid will first have to fill out the FAFSA forms, which can be a daunting task on its own. UNCP’s mobile unit makes the application process much easier, as admissions counselors will be on site. Find the locations of mobile units, plus more information at https://bit.ly/4aXk7aQ .

THUMBS UP: Here’s another shout out to The Public Schools of Robeson County. The district last week issued a public note of thanks to all school resource officers and law enforcement officers for their service as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Since the inception of the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015, the annual day has served as a day to recognize and show gratitude to law enforcement officers for their service.

If you have a suggestion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, send it to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@www.robesonian.com.