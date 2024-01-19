Dry January or any month of sobriety after the holiday season will help your health. There are many health and social benefits when you abstain from alcohol. For many, drinking alcohol during the holidays is commonplace.

Unfortunately, alcohol is widely accepted as a means of managing the stressors of the holiday season, as it can be a complex time for many. Even casual and social drinking can get out of hand, and you may feel you’re drinking more than usual.

A month of sobriety will help your health and give you a chance to start the new year with mental clarity. Fortunately, there are practical tips that can help you make this a success.

Initially, the health benefits are significant. You will find yourself sleeping better, having more energy, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and more money. You’ll notice you may lose weight, have clearer skin, and feel less depressed, anxious, and stressed. Overall, your mental and physical well-being will significantly improve.

Moreover, Dry January, or any month of sobriety, helps you re-evaluate your drinking habits along with the health and preventative benefits. Consider asking yourself if alcohol is used as a tool to cope with stressful situations. Do you find yourself feeling stressed without alcohol, or have your drinking habits impacted your relationships or your professional life? If the answer is yes, consider a Dry January.

Finally, and most importantly, there is a social benefit. You remove any chance of driving while impaired. Abstaining from alcohol is the backbone of effective drunk driving prevention. North Carolina continues focusing on impaired driving prevention as a Vision Zero State, and there is much work to do.

During 2018, 421 persons were killed in crashes in North Carolina involving a driver or motorcycle operator with a BAC of .08 or above. This was a five percent increase from the 401 alcohol-involved fatalities in 2017. The long-term trend suggests a gradual rise in the number of traffic fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

Achieving a month of sobriety is not an impossible task. There are practical tips you can use to make this a success.

Create a supporting environment where you know you will succeed. Thoroughly purge all the booze around you; either dump it, hide it, or give it away. Moreover, find a suitable non-alcoholic drink for social situations.

Recruit a friend or family member to participate and help avoid temptations. Not only will you support one another, but you can also plan activities that do not involve alcohol, and you can speak about the successes and challenges of abstaining from alcohol.

Stay busy and active and take this time to focus on your mental and physical well-being; take advantage of having more energy and sleeping better. Utilize Dry January apps that will help you track your progress and find practical ways to hold yourself accountable.

Nickolaus Hayes is a healthcare professional in the field of substance use and addiction recovery and is part of the editorial team at DRS. His primary focus is spreading awareness by educating individuals on the topics surrounding substance use.