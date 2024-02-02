We will begin with a pop quiz.

What do you think is the best thing to ever happen to the city of Lumberton and, by extension, Robeson County and even beyond? I will get a cup of coffee to give you a moment to think about this.

If you guessed the Lumber River, I am going to give you a few points as your mind is at least tilting in the correct direction. But the Lumber River, being here first, did not happen to Lumberton, it was more the other way around, with settlers gathering around the river for sustenance.

The Lumber River provides our endless supply of drinking water as well as numerous recreational activities, even if it creeps into our yards and homes every now and again uninvited. Without it, there would be fewer of us.

I remember when my family first moved to Lumberton in the mid-1960s and getting a tutorial on the lay of the land, so to speak. Do not, I was told, dive into the Lumber River’s black water because raw sewage, including what is flushed down our toilets, is dumped directly into it, and the currents are swift and could be deadly.

That became a rare occasion when I did not have to be told not to do something multiple times.

The 133-mile river now is pristine, even if a body is dumped into it now and again, a local success story. It is a state park, has been designated both as a Natural and Scenic River as well as a National Wild and Scenic River. It is a treasure.

Raise your hand if you answered Interstate 95, which like the river, dissects the county, creeping through the city’s western edge. As the nation’s most traveled highway, it gives us so much, primarily jobs in our leading industries, tourism, and manufacturing.

If you wonder what Lumberton and Robeson County would look like if not for Interstate 95, look westward down I-74 and at our neighbors, Laurinburg and Scotland County, which are fractions of what they once were. Because our county is pinned down by I-95, we had a cushion to break the fall following the slow and continuing decline of the tobacco and textiles industries.

You might not know this, but 68-year-old I-95, which stretches 1,924 miles from Maine to the southern tip of Florida, 182 of them in North Carolina, was originally penciled to go west of Lumberton. The late Hector MacLean, a renowned banker, state senator and Lumberton mayor, used his political clout to get it rerouted through Lumberton.

We still owe him for that gift, although I remember my family moving into our home on Rowland Avenue, about a solid 5-iron from the highway, when Howard Johnson and Holiday Inn popped up across the street. My dad flashed a middle finger at the highway then, not happy with our new neighbors.

I hear I-95 cursed occasionally now as work that began in 2019 continues to widen the highway to six and eight lanes in and around Robeson County, work that includes improving interchanges, replacing bridges, and other safety enhancements. I cannot count on one hand the number of times I have been in the Tanglewood area and traveled to Carthage Road to access I-95 for my trip home to realize that could not happen and to turn around and head to Exit 20.

Ironically, it could be said that highway travel around Lumberton has never been safer because traffic is often at a crawl, so collisions are low speed.

I do my best to avoid it, heading west on N.C. 211 when the destination is Chapel Hill, but still finding it the best option for heading to Raleigh. A firm grip on the wheel is required not to side swipe one of those barriers, and odds are too high for my liking that at some point traffic will be at a standstill.

I remember when the project was announced, thinking what a pain all the construction would be to negotiate, how much money the federal government would have to print to pay for the local construction, and if I would live to see the ribbon cut and to enjoy its benefits.

Looks like the cost is now projected at close to $800 million with a proposed completion date of 2026. As for reaping the benefits, I am halfway home.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].“