Being in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction is challenging; there are ups and downs. It is generally advisable to stay focused on personal growth, but there does come a time when there is a desire to create a new romantic relationship.

Valentine’s Day creates mixed emotions among single people and even those already in a relationship. Most health professionals recommend that people in early recovery from substance abuse wait about one year before pursuing a new relationship. Although there is no specific timeline, focusing on recovery is essential to avoid bad situations and relapse.

There are dangerous risks associated with relapse today because of accidental overdose. In North Carolina, the number of drug overdose deaths from illicit substances and medications increased by nearly 1,000 deaths, from 2,352 in 2019 to 3,304 in 2020.

Overall, there are risks and benefits to being in a relationship while in recovery, and if you are at a crossroads, there are practical tips and advice you can consider.

Suppose you choose to go down this path; you’ll want to assess your personal readiness for dating in sobriety. This may involve some self-reflection about whether you want to pursue relationships or not. Looking inward helps you determine your emotional stability and self-awareness to begin a healthy relationship.

Additionally, you will want to evaluate your motives for dating. This will ensure they align with a genuine connection you are seeking and not simply fill a void.

Before entering the dating world, it’s a good idea to be confident in your sobriety, have a strong support network, and even a relapse prevention plan.

Set clear boundaries and communicate your sobriety and preferences openly when you feel comfortable. This could be done at any stage, but generally based on your comfort level with the person you are engaging with.

It’s generally wise to go alcohol-free or choose mocktails or alcohol-free drinks. It is challenging to select alcohol-free venues, as most places serve alcohol in some capacity. Ideally, you are choosing people who respect your choices and boundaries.

Use your support system or consider sober dating apps, which are plentiful in today’s tech age. There are generally numerous sober communities you can lean on and meet like-minded people.

Finally, prioritize your self-care and do not lose focus on your sobriety. As cliché as this sounds, there is someone for everybody. Remember, the right partner will respect your commitment to sobriety. Don’t allow one day a year to dictate your feelings and compromise sobriety goals; weigh all your options before pursuing romance.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

