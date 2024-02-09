While I was doing some research for Super Bowl 58 – the Roman Numeral conversion is getting progressively difficult, so I did the work for you – I realized that not once in the previous 57 games has “my team” won.

Let me explain the quotation marks; by “my team,” I mean a team I root for with passion, when a defeat delivers a stomach punch so severe that weight loss might actually occur during the following weeks.

I was a childhood fan of the Minnesota Vikings ,and they famously went zero for four in Super Bowls from 1970 to 1977. These were my formative years and a time in my life I began the day by drinking a chocolate shake to gain weight and yards off the tee, with the weight showing up decades later.

The Carolina Panthers have been adopted as my adulthood team if for no other reason than the team is in North Carolina. They are zero for two in Super Bowls, the losses coming when shedding a couple of kilos was welcome.

So, zero for six, with five of those losses being by double digits.

When I join 110 million other Americans watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, my rooting interest will be pecuniary, dependent on any wagers I make on the game. As many as 70 million Americans will place at least one wager on the Super Bowl, with a total of about $23 billion exchanging hands based upon the bounce of a prolate sphere.

That makes the average wager a surprisingly robust $328. When all the pools I have entered are included with the anticipated wagers, this will be another rare occasion in which I am above average. One of the pools pays as much as $2,000 if the score matches your assigned numbers. Mine are crappy so far – and that amount is about what I need for a golfing trip to Las Vegas in early March that I committed to before checking the cost.

If I do not win, I am considering the GoFundMe route.

With the game just two days away, I still do not have a clue which team I will bet on.

The San Francisco 49ers are favored by 1.5 points over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the over/under total has been set at 47.5. If history holds, I still will not have a clue which team to bet on when the actual wager is made.

There are an almost infinite number of prop bets for the Super Bowl that are available in addition to betting on the actual score. Just some are the length of the national anthem, which is fixed at 87.5 seconds; whether the coin will land on heads or tails; whether the jersey number of the first person to score is odd or even; and whether the first offensive play of the game is a run or a pass.

It was during Super Bowl 54 – LIV for you Romans – that I was at a party and the coin was about to be tossed when someone shouted out, “Anyone want to bet $50 on the coin toss?” I had consumed a sufficient number of Bud Lights during the pre-game warmup that I shouted without hesitation, “I will.”

Easiest $50 I ever made.

Two solid prop bets would be the number of times that the camera pans to Taylor Swift, which will of course be tethered to the number of catches by Travis Kelce, as well as the total airtime she gets. If you favor KC to win, go over on both.

It is instructive, but not surprising, the number of folks who feel compelled to air their grievances on Facebook when the camera shows a young, beautiful, and talented woman who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars that she puts to work for noble causes having fun.

The horror.

Before I hang up, I just now realized that I was in danger of wrapping up a column on the Super Bowl without a mention of the halftime entertainment. That is because I do not know the entertainer and, worse, if you told me that person’s name, it would mean nothing to me.

Yep, I am old, a condition that is worsening.

