“There are several reasons why this was a wonderful selection by the board. One is, it’s our property. We won’t have to pay a dime for purchasing it. The second reason is, it’s on a historic area because at one time the railroad that ran through Fairmont by what is now the museum going east and west – the tracks were right there on that piece of grassland. So we’re going to be building our Town Hall on historic previously railroad property. That’s important.”

Fairmopnt Mayor Charles Kemp talking about the site where a new Town Hall will be located.

****

“I was praying for a husband type, a homebody. My prayer was answered the night we met.”

Rebecca Jones, a Robeson Community College student talking about meeting Bobby Clark, also an RCC student. The two are now a family with daughter Miah.

***

“He was beloved on campus and had an extended family on campus, through his friends. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Asa Locklear, a friend of 19-year-old Khalil Alford, who was shot and killed last week in an apartment complex across the street from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

***

“Once again, credit card companies are attempting to track the information of lawful gun owners. This is yet another egregious ATTACK by the Far Left on Americans’ Second Amendment rights to bear arms.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina 9th District, (@RepRichHudson) in a post on X related to a CBS news story about major credit card companies that will make a merchant code available for firearm and ammunition retailers to comply with a new California law that will allow banks to potentially track suspicious gun purchases and report them to law enforcement.

***

“An Afghan national on the terrorist watch list illegally crossed the [Southwest Border] last week. He then said he was arrested in 2011 “after U.S. commandos & Afghan forces raided his family’s home in Afghanistan.” This is Secretary Mayorkas’ national security crisis.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop’s (R-North Carolina Dist. 8) repost on X from @HomelandGOP.