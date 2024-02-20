THEY SAID IT

My mother-in-law lives in Tarboro now, but she grew up in Robeson County in Fairmont, where her parents worked as a teacherand principal. She’s not Lumbee but hearing herstories about growing up in the area really piqued my interest about the Lumbee people. In taking courses in and studying Native American literature, I also noticed a gap in representation. While I was reading some really amazing and talented writers, very few were Indigenous to lands claimed by North Carolina, and I wanted to learn more aboutthe native peoples andnations whose lands we occupy.

Jessica Cory, a lecturer at Appalachian State University, who grew up hearing about the Lumbee tribe from her mother-in-law, taling about her studies and writing about the Lumbee Tribe.

***

“It’s been really awesome. We’ve gotten to know the homeowner, and know all the intricate parts of their lives. I think it’s nice to connect more with the community here.”

Sarah Baumann, the leader of a team of volenteers from Portland, Maine, talking about her group’s help with building homes for residents displaced by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.

***

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline inching higher now for three straight weeks, but I’m afraid the worst is yet to come.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, talking about the trend in gas prices.

***

“I’m devastated to learn about the horrific death of Alexei Navalny. He was a true hero & an important voice for freedom who stood up against Putin & his evil cronies’ oppression & brutality. Alexei exemplified courage in every sense of the word, fighting tirelessly for freedom & basic human rights. He was one of the bravest, most principled men I’ve ever met. The U.S. & every freedom-loving country must continue Navalny’s legacy & push back against Putin’s efforts to trample freedom around the world.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, @RepRichHudson, R-Dist. 9