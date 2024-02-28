THEY SAID IT

“We believe it was one isolated incident. We believe our workers are highly trained and efficient in taking in unaffiliated voters. We believe there may have been a misunderstanding. Each chief judge at each early voting site was contacted by the director. It was confirmed all sites were following state procedure concerning unaffiliated voters.”

Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections, talking about complaints from unaffiliated voters that they are being told at the Board of Elections that there is nothing but the school board for them to vote for when they ask for a Republican ballot.

***

“We offered 32 classes this year. We hope that our attendees gained a lot of hands-on training to improve their skills and better serve their community during the 50th Anniversary event. The seminar hit a significant milestone and we advertised it as such.”

Robert Ivey, the director of emergency services training at Robeson Community College, talking about the 50th Southeastern Fire and Rescue College earlier this month at Robeson Community College.

***

“Nine years ago today, Boris Nemtsov was brutally assassinated outside the walls of the Kremlin. Boris courageously stood up against Putin & his evil cronies, fighting tirelessly for human rights & democracy. His legacy lives on as a champion of freedom for all.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, @RepRichHudson, R-NC Dist. 9, talking about Boris Yefimovich Nemtsov, a Russian physicist, liberal politician and one of President Vladimir Putin’s loudest critics until he was shot and killed on a Moscow bridge on Feb. 27, 2015.

***

“Biden and his party created this mess. Illegal immigration is a threat to American lives, livelihoods, national security and the very future of our nation.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop), R-NC Dist. 8. talking about a recent Gallup Poll that shows a record high of Americans who say illegal immigration is a critical threat to America.