“I used to not think about these smaller races. Recently, it’s really been brought home to me how important it is to vote for every position you can.”

Theresa Guyton, a Bladen County resident talking about the importance of voting for down-ballot candidates.

***

“On behalf of Robeson Community College, we would like to congratulate Rempac Foam of Lumberton, NC on becoming a customized training program client. We look forward to working with Rempac Foam and assisting them in the healthy growth of their company.”

Angela Locklear, a coordinator for customized training solutions at RCC, taking about the community college’s partnership with Rempac Foam.

***

“Now in its 38th year, Small Farms Week celebrates and educates North Carolina’s small scale growers with programs, skill-building workshops, and the chance to connect with each other and North Carolina A&T Cooperative Extension.”

Nelson Brownlee, the Area Extension Farm Management Agent, talking about Small Farms Week locally.

***

“The Biden admin’s lack of transparency surrounding this migrant facility in Greensboro is unacceptable, but unsurprising. Enough is enough.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, @RepDanBishop, R-North Carolina, Dist. 8, talking about a new migrant facility and whether the facility is fit for operation.

***

“Biden’s FDA is sitting on MILLIONS of applications for smoke-free products, preventing you from having more choices in alternatives. I’m calling on the Biden admin to put politics aside & prioritize approving these new products.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, @RepRichHudson, R-North Carolina, Dist. 9, talking about the Biden administration’s approval process for smoke-free tobacco products through the Food and Drug Administration.