THEY SAID IT
“I used to not think about these smaller races. Recently, it’s really been brought home to me how important it is to vote for every position you can.”
Theresa Guyton, a Bladen County resident talking about the importance of voting for down-ballot candidates.
***
“On behalf of Robeson Community College, we would like to congratulate Rempac Foam of Lumberton, NC on becoming a customized training program client. We look forward to working with Rempac Foam and assisting them in the healthy growth of their company.”
Angela Locklear, a coordinator for customized training solutions at RCC, taking about the community college’s partnership with Rempac Foam.
***
“Now in its 38th year, Small Farms Week celebrates and educates North Carolina’s small scale growers with programs, skill-building workshops, and the chance to connect with each other and North Carolina A&T Cooperative Extension.”
Nelson Brownlee, the Area Extension Farm Management Agent, talking about Small Farms Week locally.
***
“The Biden admin’s lack of transparency surrounding this migrant facility in Greensboro is unacceptable, but unsurprising. Enough is enough.”
U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, @RepDanBishop, R-North Carolina, Dist. 8, talking about a new migrant facility and whether the facility is fit for operation.
***
“Biden’s FDA is sitting on MILLIONS of applications for smoke-free products, preventing you from having more choices in alternatives. I’m calling on the Biden admin to put politics aside & prioritize approving these new products.”
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, @RepRichHudson, R-North Carolina, Dist. 9, talking about the Biden administration’s approval process for smoke-free tobacco products through the Food and Drug Administration.