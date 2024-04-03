THEY SAID IT

“We are privileged to have served as co-chairs for this year’s Foundation Gala. UNC Health Southeastern consistently delivers exceptional healthcare to our community. When cancer hit our family, we sought a place where we could receive care and guidance throughout treatment. Gibson Cancer Center proved to be a godsend for us.The compassionate staff provided us with expert care, support, and hope. Many cancer patients from near and far come to our facility for treatment, recognizing it as a platform of excellence in our community and beyond. This year, the proceeds from the 31st Annual Foundation Gala are being dedicated to enhancing and improving Gibson Cancer Center. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended, donated, contributed auction items, sponsored, and supported the Foundation.”

“There is inherent risk in dealing with EVs that you might not be aware of.” Robert Ivey Jr., unit commander of Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, talking last week about electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries that can pose serious fire and explosion hazards if they overheat or are damaged.

“Thank you District 5. Ready to keep the county moving forward. That’s what we’re all about.”

Judy Sampson, Robeson County Board of Commissioners, talking about her win in a recount of Primary Election votes.

Why would Joe Biden choose the most important day to Christians – Easter Sunday – to honor transgenders? U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson), R-NC Dist. 9, talking about a proclamation from Pres. Joe Biden that reads in part, “NOW THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R BIDEN JR., President of the UInited States America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“The $113 BILLION we’ve already provided is far more than what Americans should be asked to give. If Ukraine needs more help, it’s time for Europe to step up.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop’s (@RepDanBishop) R-NC Dist. 8, in a repost from U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee), R-Utah, who agrees with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) who suggests turning foreign aid into a loan.