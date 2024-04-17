THEY SAID IT

“The things that go on in this county are just unimaginable. There’s nothing to ease the pain, it just gets worse.”

Stephanie Minnigan-Judd, Robeson County resident speaking at the Governor’s Crime Commission discussion last week. Minnigan-Judd’s son ,25, was killed in 2020, but no trial has taken place.

***

“Breaking barriers is a mentality, a mindset. Why should we accept the fact that we are limited by someone, we are successful because we do not recognize the limits that someone else has set.”

Lumbee Warriors Indigenous Emissary Rene White, speaking recently at UNCP about women “breaking glass ceilings.”

***

“In addition to their incredible non-stop high quality performance in data accuracy and program implementation, this district MEP (Robeson County schools) stands out for its innovative and effective programming to the needs of all migratory children, and paying special attention to Priority for Service, Pre-K and out-of-school youth students.”

Alex Charles, Consolidated Section Chief, Federal Programs West, NCDPI, talking about the Public Schools of Robeson County’s migrant education program. The district was recognized last week as having the best program of its kind in the state of North Carolina.

***

“After their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left hundreds of Americans & Afghan allies behind, the Biden admin STILL didn’t have a plan to get our people out when the Taliban took over Kabul. What a complete failure in leadership.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) R-North Carolina, in a post on X.

***

Trump negotiated the release of 5,000 Taliban. The Trump administration also agreed to an initial reduction of US troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 within 135 days (i.e., by July 2020), followed by a full withdrawal within 14 months (i.e., by 1 May 2021),

Ron Salyer (@dizzy_art), political pundit posting on X Tuesday.