I was taught by a great English professor in college that the opening sentence of any writing should grab and hold the reader’s attention so here’s mine: In the 46 years I’ve served as an elected official in the town of Fairmont, I have never violated an ethics rule or regulation, never.

Now, as Paul Harvey would say, “here’s the rest of the story.” On Jan. 24 of this year, I had a visitor drop by my office in Town Hall for a brief time.

After he left, I asked our town manager why he was here and was informed he was applying for permits to build an apartment complex in town. Over the next two and a half months social media has been active with commentary, a Fairmont Planning Board meeting was held, and the Fairmont town board met on April 16 all to discuss and vote on this housing matter.

A decision by a vote of the town commissioners to allow the apartment complex to proceed was held at its monthly meeting on April 16.

My letter today is not as much about the building of an apartment complex as it is the untrue criticism of my integrity and public service record of which I am exceedingly proud. At no time in the past 46 years of my service to the residents of Fairmont has either my integrity or service record been called into question until the past two and half months.

Part of the reason comes from the lack of knowledge by some as to the rules and procedures of government. Some actually believe that as Mayor I could have stopped or diverted the final outcome of this apartment matter and when the matter came to a vote I could have made a difference. Neither are or were possible.

The apartment complex passed by the votes of commissioners, whom I have absolutely no control over. They, like myself are elected by the voters and vote as they feel led to. Plus I CANNOT VOTE unless it’s a tie and this vote was 4-1

I have been called a liar, alleged to have refused to speak to residents, accused of not dispersing information regarding meetings on the complex, and at our town board meeting on the 16th in front of 95 residents, was accused by a resident of refusing to speak to him about the complex matter.

My counter to these false accusations is found in the N.C. Ethics Commission regulations. This important agency was created by the N.C. State Legislature at the urging of the legendary Dr. Albert Coats, founder of the Institute of Government.

The applicable ethics rule relating to the misstatements regarding my actions is that NO ELECTED OFFICIAL IN NC can attend any meeting, have any conversations, make a speech, or otherwise verbally comment on any matter which is to eventually come to their elected board prior to that occurring.

A high school student could understand this rule. I have steadfastly followed this rule throughout my service tenure and will as long as I serve in office.

When I gaze at the image I see in my bathroom mirror I am confronted by a person of high ethical standards, integrity, a burning desire to serve others, and an unbridled love and devotion to Fairmont and all her residents. I refuse to believe that anyone can prove differently.

Charles Kemp

Mayor of Fairmont