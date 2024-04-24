THEY SAID IT

“Gangs, guns, and drugs continue to be an issue in our county, and efforts such as this should send a message that we won’t tolerate it. A jury has spoken in this case, which I consider to be further evidence that people are fed up with this type of behavior.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, speaking during the sentencing of Quillan Inman, 33, who was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

“Our hope is that through this campaign, adult learners will realize their potential and know that education and training results in higher wage jobs and a brighter future that will allow the student to earn a living and provide for their families. We’re focusing on the programs and pathways where graduates are in high demand. We hope this Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. campaign will help us attract the adult learners needed to fill those in-demand positions, and create greater opportunities all across our region.”

Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler talking about the college’s new effort to reach out to adult learners.

“He ran five times, lost five times and just can’t take it. Now he wants to blame the whole county.”

Robeson County Commissioner Wixie Stephens talking about Lacy Cummings, who challenged Robeson County Commissioner Judy Sampson in the primary election. A petition claiming Stephens and Sampson paid for votes was recently filed by Cummings.

“Wishing Jewish communities in North Carolina and around the world a peaceful and blessed Passover!”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) in a post Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

“From shining seas to picturesque mountains, North Carolina is blessed with beautiful natural resources. On this Earth Day, let’s recommit to protecting them and leaving our state better than we found it for generations to come.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) talking on Monday.