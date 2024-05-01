THEY SAID IT

“Today is a very special day. Sometimes, you know, Rome’s not built in a day. Sometimes you’re always on time. This is the time for Adrian Hunt.”

Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings commenting on Adrian Hunto, who took the oath of office as Pembroke’s new Chief of Police ceremony held in the Pembroke Town Hall Council Chambers. “

***

“I look forward for our two boards to come together and work together. … We’re here to help and help make Robeson County a better place.”

John Cummings, chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, addressing a combined county commission/Public Schools of Robeson County meeting.

***

“We came to Lumberton to see the impacts of natural disasters. My objective is to make sure federal funds that have meant a lot to cover some of the real placement housing costs are delivered efficiently.”

Richard Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary of HUD’s office of Public and Indian Housing, during a visit to see damages from 2016’s Hurricane Matthew.

***

“Chloe is extremely excited and honored to be selected as a semifinalist. Regardless of the outcome, Chloe is a winner. She demonstrates integrity, humility and passion. Chloe has a desire to make a positive impact in the community. We love her and enjoy celebrating her successes.”

Chloe Hammonds’ mother, Cynthia Hammonds, talking about her daughter, a Lumberton High School student who is one of 625 semifinalists hoping to be a part of the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

***

“I applaud these courageous Jewish students for standing their ground and making clear antisemitic intimidation on campus by the violent, pro-terror mob WILL NOT WORK.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) R-North Carolina Dist. 09, in a post on X about Jewish students who have defended themselves in the wake of pro terrorist mobs on university campuses.