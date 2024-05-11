THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS UP: Congratulations to all graduates on the college and university levels here in Robeson County. In a job market where increasingly more employers are looking at what you can do more than what you know, it speaks volumes that you stuck with your schooling to obtain a degree. And, we give a big thumbs up to our local “institution of higher learning” for the aptitude you are providing our recent graduates. Our local economy benefits from well rounded students entering the workforce.

THUMBS UP: Kewanda Merritt, founder and executive director of CONNECT Community Inc. deserves recognition for her agency’s project to build a public play space in south Lumberton. Working with local school and city officials, Merritt’s team pulled together the funds, site and people to create something to bring joy to the children living in the neighborhood around Lumberton Junior High School. The “playspace” designed by children and constructed by Kaboom! Is top notch and deserves praise. Nicely done.

THUMBS DOWN: What kind of shameless [expletive removed] tries to blackmail the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The men and women with the sheriff’s office work tirelessly day after day to keep us safe and then they have to pause to deal with this. We can only hope there comes a day when those responsible for the recent cyber attack have a need for the sheriff’s office … Fortunately, we have full confidence that the sheriff’s office will answer the call — regardless of who’s calling.

THUMBS UP: UNC Health Southeastern’s recent improvement safety grade from Leapfrog, which releases safety grades for hospitals across them country twice a year, reinforces what locals have known all along — we have a high quality hospital here in Robeson County. Anyone who has had any interaction with UNC Health Southeastern will admit that residents here are blessed to have the caliber of health care services provided here.

THUMBS UP: Did you catch the news story in Wednesday’s Robesonian regarding the call for blood and platelet donors. The Red Cross will have collection sites at the following times and locations:

Lumberton: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at Lumberton Chevrolet, 500 Linkhaw Road

Pembroke: 1-6 p.m. May 30 at Pembroke Building, 1009 Old Main Road; and 1:30-6 p.m. on June 3 at Robeson Community College ComTech, 124 Livermore Dr.

“When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Red Cross. “The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now.”

Go to RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive to schedule your donation time and learn about the NASCAR giveaways available.

THUMBS DOWN: Protests on university campuses continue as the war in the Middle East ramps up. We applaud vigorous debate and even praise those willing to speak up, but violence here does little to nothing to stop violence between Israel and Palestine. We encourage actions that foster peace not violence.

THUMBS UP: The North Carolina General Assembly Senate Judiciary Committee voted last week on requiring sheriff’s to cooperate with ICE. A bill that would require North Carolina sheriffs to comply with requests by federal agents interested in picking up jail inmates believed to be in the country illegally. The bill passed the Senate committee on Judiciary, which Sen. Danny Britt chairs, making it the first major legislation to advance in this year’s short session. During the session, Britt brought the bill requiring Sheriffs to cooperate with ICE to the Senate floor for a vote with success.

THUMBS UP: We’re giving a big Thumbs Up to 11-year-old Jazlyn Jacobs who, in her spare time, makes scarves and hats for the homeless in our community. It’s a small gesture that means a lot to the recipients, but in Jazlyn’s mind it’s not enough.

“I can’t knit safety into a hat or the feeling of worth to let them know that they matter. “I’m just a little girl, and I don’t know how to do a lot of stuff but if I could knit houses for people, I would, no matter how long it took. People not having a safe place to sleep isn’t right.”

These are the actions and words that warm our hearts.

If you have a suggestion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, send it to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].