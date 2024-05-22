THEY SAID IT

“The corrupt and controlling political environment had become so hostile and toxic that no ethical person could stay in it any longer.”

Jane O’Neal, former Red Springs town manager, talking about why she stepped down from the position.

***

“I want these scholars to know that they can accomplish anything and that they are capable of amazing things,”

PSRC Early College High School Principal Andrew Davis talking during the recent graduation ceremony.

***

“Fort Liberty/Fort Bragg and the soldiers stationed there, like Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, are so important to North Carolina and our national defense. As Fort Liberty/Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I’ll always work to ensure the base, our troops, and their families are supported.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) R-9th Dist. North Carolina, talking about Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg).

***

North Carolina is proud to be the most military-friendly state in the country. Today, in honor of Military Appreciation Month, Gov. Cooper welcomed servicemembers and veterans to the Executive Mansion and thanked them for their service.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor), talking about Military Appreciation Month.