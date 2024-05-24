Let us open with some good news, which seems to be more and more in demand.

The John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament, held May 17 at Pinecrest Country Club, raised about $40,000 with money still coming in, $12,000 or so more than last year. Those dollars will be used by the Robeson County Humane Society to prevent the births of unwanted cats and dogs and make better the lives of those who are jailed at the West Fifth Street shelter for committing no crime, waiting for their luck to change.

The tournament was successful because support for it was broad.

I counted more than 100 sponsors and contributors to the tournament, and at the top of the list was Commissioner Tom Taylor, who gave $5,000 of his discretionary money to support gift certificates to the winners in four flights. Also, he and brother Benji in the days before the event gifted and delivered a washing machine for the society’s shelter from the Bargain House.

Tom has already indicated that he plans to support the tournament similarly again next year.

The tournament drew a field of 168 golfers, and I am unaware of any other golf tournament in this county with a field that robust. Because of golf cart restrictions, it is essentially landlocked, so surpassing the $40,000 mark next year will require more sponsors, larger contributions and the like.

Work has already begun, including brainstorming on how to make the tournament even better.

I also want to thank Jeff Fleishman, who grew up playing golf in Lumberton, played at UNC, made a career in the golf business, and used his connections to help me secure multiple golf packages that were key to the silent auction raising close to $5,000. Jeff drove four hours to play in the event, and was joined by David Gordon, who played golf with me in high school, and made the five-hour trip from Atlanta.

Some more rapid-fire thank-yous: Fellow Robeson County Humane Society board members, who put in a 12-hour day while I was playing golf with four fraternity brothers and drinking donated Miller Lites; Tim Little, who stood over a hot grill on a warm day, preparing hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries to feed the players; the staff at Pinecrest CC, head pro Dwight Gane who kept things moving and on time, and superintendent Chris Jackson, who had the course in great shape despite about 4 inches of rain three days prior; and all the golfers, who paid to play and also contributed to the silent auction, 50-50 and the raffle.

Now the bad news: The $40,000 raised, while great, is small ball, essentially spent before it is put in the bank – a bit of a Band-aid. What is needed is a cure, and fellow board members and I believe that can be found through endowments, where we hope to turn our focus. If you do not know how an endowment works, there is a principal sum of money that cannot be touched, but through investments produces ongoing income that provides a revenue stream.

The Robeson County Humane Society currently has two endowments, including one whose revenue supports the organization’s most important work, and that is getting dogs and cats spayed and neutered so the homeless population disappears.

We plan to do some outreach, the details of which need to be determined. But we will be looking for one-time donations, remembrance in wills, and perhaps organize an event whose proceeds will be totally committed to the spay-and-neuter endowment.

Of course, no one must wait for us to call you. If interested, you can call us. My number is below.

Hope to hear from you.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].