THEY SAID IT

I’m grateful to our countless supporters who recognize the critical need for comprehensive eye care in our state—particularly in rural areas—and who value the significant role UNCP is playing and will play in ensuring better health outcomes for our communities. This addition to our degree offerings reflects our university’s continuing commitment to addressing the evolving healthcare needs of our region and beyond.”

University of North Carolina Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, M.D, talking about the university’s plans to establish a Doctor of Optometry program.

***

“All the ingredients are definitely in place to have an active season. It’s a reason to be concerned, of course, but not alarmed.”

Ken Graham, National Weather Service director, talking about a forecast for another active hurricane season, which begins Saturday.

***

“My primary goal is [the students being able to] get a diploma on Friday, and start work on Monday. “They walk away with a diploma, which is one thing, shows 12 years of progress, but we can help them find something that will lead to a better life for them.”

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp, speaking last week during a job fair organized especially for graduating seniors.

***

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was created to address the wrongs endured by our veterans & make it easier for them to access their rightful claims. Unfortunately, veterans are getting a lot of runaround that prevents them from getting justice.This legislation will fix that.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson), talking about a bipartisan bill that has been introduced to “correct” the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

***

“Biden’s economy”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) in response to a post on X stating, “46% of middle-class Americans said they’ve dialed back or completely paused saving for the future and 38% said they didn’t think they could afford an unexpected expense over $1000, per BI.”

***

“From the Blue Ridge Parkway to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, visitors are experiencing the great things North Carolina has to offer. In 2023, travelers added $35.6 billion to the state economy.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a post on X talking about a recent study related to tourism in the state.