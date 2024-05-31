It was a tad more than a half century ago that I embarked on a new phase of what was then a still-young life – and that was by earning my driver’s license and the freedom that came with it.

The much-anticipated date was Aug. 26, 1973, which was a Sunday, so I assume I had to wait a day to ace yet another exam. Back then, however, you could drive with adult supervision with what was called a learner’s permit for I believe up to six months in advance of turning 16.

A car with a bow on top did not await in the driveway at 3504 Rowland Ave.; my older brother Doug spoiled that party for myself and my two sisters when he totaled a brand-new Subaru shortly after his 16th birthday.

Dad was a quick learner.

What I do remember is that within a month or two of getting my driver’s license I was in three fender-benders, all my fault. It gets worse: In each case I bumped into a vehicle that was not moving.

I had what we call in golf the yips.

But like my favorite red wine, which I call $6.99, I got better with age. I cannot recall with any real accuracy how many traffic accidents I have been involved in since that slow start, but I know that I have never been in one in which there was an injury beyond to my pride, and I think it was 1993 or so the last time I was to blame.

I bring this up because as a lingering consequence of my time as editor of this newspaper, I continue to get spam, frequently including information resulting from studies that someone somewhere believes might be worthy of producing a story, column or editorial. Typically, the email is welcomed with two clicks, the second one being delete, but on occasion one will capture my interest.

Such was the case recently when an email highlighted a study that came up with this conclusion: The older you are, the safer you drive. This flies into the face of the caricature of the elderly driver limping along in the left-hand lane of Interstate 95 while rage builds among those trying to live life in the fast lane.

Since I am solidly entrenched as an Old Guy, anything that makes those younger than me look bad I am happy to share.

Turns out Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, with 50,291 crashes for every 1 million of that population, account for the highest percentage of traffic accidents, just north of 30 percent.

That is according to a study conducted by a law firm using data provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which found:

— 27-year-olds were involved in the most accidents in 2022, the year of the study, a grand total of 257,843.

— That is not to be confused with 19-year-olds, the highest number, 299,376, of whom were involved in a traffic accident.

— And the deadliest? That would be 22-year-olds, who were involved in the highest number of crashes, 1,382, in which someone died.

Sensing a pattern?

The next most careless group on the road is Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, with 38,221 crashes for every 1 million, accounting for just under 23 percent of all crashes.

It must be pointed out that about a third of that generation are not old enough to drive a vehicle, so the comparison is not apples to apples. If I am a Millennial, I’m arguing that crowd gets the booby prize for being most careless.

Next in line is Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980, who accounted for just more than 22 percent of all crashes, with a rate of 37,299 for every 1 million.

Then we have Baby Boomers, my group, folks born between 1946 and 1964, where the rate for every 1 million plunges all the way to 22,509. I am happy to report I did not contribute to that total, navigating 2022 dent-free.

And at the end of the line we have the Silent Generation, often chastised for being that person clogging up the traffic in the left lane, who account for just 13,450 crashes for every 1 million.

Now I know that a lot of folks do not like numbers, and are probably road raging at me right now, but all this can be distilled down. Clearly, the longer life’s fuse, the more likely a person is to risk lighting it.

As for me, I have slowed down a bit on the highway, but I make sure that when I do, I am in the right lane.

