THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS UP: Robeson Community College broke ground last week for a new Electrical Lineman program in partnership with power company Lumbee River EMC.

Perhaps you saw that story at the top of The Robesonian’s page 1A on Saturday. These are the kind of headlines we like to run big. LREMC said the pole yard is expected to be fully built in about two weeks, with the first cohort of 15 students to begin on July 16. Electrical Linemen install power lines, install insulators, test electrical equipment and climb poles to work with the

live electricity flowing through the lines. When storms knock out power, these are the young men and young women who get it fixed. We give this a huge thumbs up for many reasons.

First, this is the kind of training that RCC specializes in – giving real skills that students will take with them into the job market.

Second, this kind of partnership between RCC and LREMC is a perfect example of local employers helping to make education relevant to local students entering the job market.

THUMBS DOWN: We continue to see too many reports of violent crime around Robeson County — serious violent crime, such as fatal shootings and apparent organized crime — where two or more people carry out violence in our communities.

While we praise local law enforcement for their quick response and working in our neighborhoods, violent crime will continue while residents allow it.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as well as local law enforcement agencies around the county have information on what residents can do in their communities, schools and home to foster peace and squelch what seems like a growing epidemic. For ideas on how you can help visit http://robesoncoso.org/ or https://www.lumbertonnc.gov/172/Police

THUMBS UP: Fairmont’s Public Library’s grand opening last week deserves praise. While the opening was delayed a bit, what visitors saw Friday was just the kind of thing Fairmont is becoming known for — re-establishing the town’s livability by providing resources that make sense to residents.

A $500,000 grant for capital improvement needs were allocated to renovating the old post office building.

We continue to see good things happening in Fairmont and are anxious to see what’s coming next.

THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s unemployment rate improved slightly in April according to data released Friday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. In April, the most recent month for which data is available, the county saw a decrease in unemployment from 5.1% in March to 4.6% in April. Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in April.

THUMBS UP: Another thumbs up goes to RCC which arranged for several English as a Second Language (ESL) students making a road trip with their instructor Briana Rodriguez to Washington, D.C., to see the sights, the monuments and to explore American history.

“These students come from many different countries and cultures,” Rodriguez said. “It was an amazing experience to witness them having an opportunity to see all the things that represent our freedom in America, like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Memorial and the White House.”

THUMBS UP: Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has selected Robeson County as the location of a $150 million investment and expansion of its soup and broth production at its Maxton facility. The company currently employs approximately 1,200 people at its Maxton facility and plans to add approximately 100 new workers there. “We’ve always relied on terrific partners to grow our existing business and grow jobs, but this project called for an especially long list of allies and advocates,” said Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County’s Office of Economic Development.

County and State officials worked with Robeson Community College, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Golden Leaf, Robeson County Committee of 100, and the North Carolina Department of Commerce in landing the project. “Our key regional partners at NC’s Southeast also were instrumental in nurturing this exciting opportunity for Robeson County,” Jones said.

THUMBS UP: The Robeson County Farmers Market has moved from its previous location on 8th and Elm St. to 3rd and Water St. According to Marie Amsdill, the Robeson County market manager, the old location was in the parking lot of a county building. Once the county donated the building to the Southeastern Family Violence Center, the parking lot went back into use, necessitating the move.

“The city offered us this location because they’re trying to revitalize downtown,” Amsdill said. “Great visibility, lots of traffic, and it brings people closer to the downtown area.”

