I am writing this column under duress, so if one is needed, that is my excuse.

At precisely 6:30 this morning, I heard footsteps on my roof, and there has been incessant clanging and scraping since, a stern test of my sanity. My house is surrounded by a tarp, ugly Dook blue, making any attempt to exit doable but not absent risk. Boots and his fellow felines have found cover deep in The Jungle, forgoing breakfast today, so they are not pleased.

If you have not solved the riddle, my house is getting a new roof today, which became necessary mid-afternoon on April 20 when a hailstorm damaged my 12-year-old roof, putting me on the journey to getting a new one.

This one comes with a 50-year warranty, so I am good to go until I am 116 years old, which is a yet-to-be-determined number of years more than I will need. More likely, it will be gifted to the next person to own this home adding, I suspect, zero dollars to the sale price.

The size of hail is among things that are always inflated, so I will keep it real. After what was essentially a five-minute whiteout on April 20, I dared to venture outside to survey the damage, and I would put the hail at about the size of a ping pong ball, not quite reaching Titleist status.

My immediate concern, freshly planted tomato plants, proved themselves pliable enough to survive the air raid.

I did what such events demand, took photos, and posted them, along with video, on Facebook. I have never seen hail so impressive in all my life, which as indicated a couple of paragraphs ago is a pretty long time, with fractions of two decades and all of six.

It was within 45 minutes that I found my first solicitation from a roofing company, a flyer that had been attached to the doorknob of my front door. But it was the next day that the Pinecrest Village community was flooded with solicitations, and I gave permission to the Chosen One to climb a ladder and confirm what he clearly knew and I suspected.

“Oh yea,” he said, “you have damage.”

He then pointed to a pile of granules that had been deposited by a downspout, which itself showed minimal damage, as did the window screens on the home.

But I knew that the person in need of convincing would be the insurance adjuster, who arrived a couple of days later, climbed on top of the roof, and quickly approved everything I had asked for and a couple I did not. He wrote a sizeable check and promised another when the job was done.

I figured I either had excellent insurance, or the adjuster had a really lengthy list of folks who had made claims to visit so he was not going to burn the clock quibbling. Probably a combo, but either way, that was removed from my list of things to worry about.

After getting a couple of estimates and some back and forth, I selected the roofing company that first contacted me, and the color of the shingle, Woodland Green. If my calculator is not faulty, I will have a new roof, what for me is a lifetime warranty and a payday, even if it is modest.

It has been an hour and 46 minutes, the clanging and scraping has been replaced by what sounds like a vacuum cleaner and a hammer, I am beginning to flunk the sanity test, so I think it is a fine time to run some errands.

The tarp was just removed. So, I can safely get out of this place.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].