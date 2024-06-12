THEY SAID IT

“The program will support the critical need for highly skilled leaders in hospitals, medical practices, long-term care facilities and other healthcare organizations.”

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, talking about the university’s plan to offer a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) program.

***

“One day didn’t give us the opportunity to commemorate the ending of slavery. There were so many pieces that we could incorporate within the Juneteenth celebration, outside of the festival.”

Eva Patterson Heath, Red Springs Juneteenth director, talking about the town’s month-long Juneteenth celebration, normally celebrated on June 19.

***

“There are services available to help with whatever they are going through.”

Gary Jacobs from Veteran Services talking about a Veterans Stand Down event planned for Saturday at Boys and Girls Club on 120 Youth Dr., Pembroke.

***

“What was the greatest thing that happened to St. Pauls High School this year? I can not think of one. I can think of 1,300. Every student at St. Pauls High School is the greatest thing that has happened this year.”

Principal Jason Suggs, talking about the school’s students as he reflects on the past year.

***

“Childcare really is the base of our economic system. If there isn’t child care, parents can’t work.”

Katy Hinson, Playworks Early Care and Learning Center, in an X Post reposted by Gov. Roy Cooper. Hinson was promoting a public service campaign by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

***

First, the Biden admin tried to control what type of stove you use.

Then, they tried to control what type of car you drive.

Now, they’re trying to control where you live and work. Americans are FED UP with Biden’s authoritative anti-energy agenda.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC 9th District, in a post on X (@RepRichHudson) in response to a story in the Daily Caller headlined “Forget Stoves! The Biden Admin Is Working Overtime To Phase Out All Your Gas Appliances”