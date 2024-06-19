THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS UP: Graduating high school seniors around the county were honored on Friday during commencement exercises at Robeson County’s five high schools. For many seniors, receiving their high school diplomas represents the end of 12 years of school. And we congratulate them. However, while high school graduation is a significant accomplishment, it also serves as the ticket to the start of higher education — at universities such as the University of North Carolina at Pembroke or at colleges such as Robeson Community College, which offers associate degrees as well as a variety of certifications — allowing students to enter the workforce trained and qualified. Regardless of what the future holds, we are confident that our new high school graduates are ready for the challenges ahead.

THUMBS DOWN: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert in regard to multiple reports of scam phone calls made to residents throughout the county. We applaud the sheriff’s Office for help with these dastardly crooks. These scam callers often prey on our most vulnerable residents. If you feel like you are being scammed, hang up.

THUMBS UP: A report in Saturday’s Robesonian stated that Robeson County, which has not seen significant growth in the last decade, reported a modest population increase of just under 1% from 2020 to 2023. As a rural county, Robeson County can only benefit from slow but steady growth. County Commissioner John Cummings attributed the growth to “overflow from Fort Liberty.” We’d like to see that statement qualified, only because commuting to Fort Liberty from Robeson County is a long haul. Instead, we’d suggest that relevant numbers — such as those provided by the Department of Commerce — be allowed to tell the story of what’s happening in Robeson County. For instance, regardless of the actual people living here, the number of those able to work in the county was 48,213 in January 2023. A year later that number grew to 48,274, showing that the number of people in the county’s labor pool grew by 61 workers. In the months that followed, the conditions are similar

THUMBS DOWN: Hurricane season has just begun and already the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center are tracking two significant storm systems that could pose a threat to the U.S. We caution those who know the history of destructive hurricanes — but especially those who don’t — to prepare now, if not for these most recent storms then for those that are sure to head our direction.

THUMBS UP: Fairmont’s Job Opportunities and Business Support (J.O.B.S.) Team has proposed a number of initiatives to help residents and the community benefit by by higher employment rates. Mayor Charles Kemp said his main goal is to boost job availability within Fairmont and to support local businesses and help the economy to grow.

