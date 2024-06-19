“We’re at the crossroads of the state.”

Robeson County Commissioner John Cummings, talking about the growth the county has seen in recent years.

###

“I pray that you will use your education to continue on a successful journey in this life. “You have overcome many obstacles throughout your high school career. Today is an exciting day to celebrate the end of your time as high school students and the start of your next chapter of life. I want to encourage you to seek God’s wisdom when you encounter moments of difficulty and uncertainty and to use your education to make this world a better place.”

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson, speaking to recent high school graduates.

###

“The caller identifies themselves as a deputy with the sheriff’s office and explains they have a warrant on the person for missing jury duty, missing court, or other reason. They mention a couple of other things relative to our county, trying to make it seem they are really a deputy. They also will discuss how to avoid arrest and making a payment to do so.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, warning residents about scam phone calls.

###

“Gary Strickland from WoodmanLife donated the American flag to be flown at COMtech. Our students will be able to see the flag as they come and go from classes each day, as it will fly right by the main entrance.”

Terry Jackson, the director of the COMtech campus, talking about a new flag waving at the entrance of the campus.

###.

“Terrorist organizations are infiltrating our homeland through Biden’s open border. The entry of 8 illegal aliens w/ terrorist ties is the latest in a long line of security failures. We’re demanding answers and accountability.”

U.S. Rep Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina Dist. 8 (@RepDanBishop), in a post on X criticizing Pres. Joe Biden’s border policy.