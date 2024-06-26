THEY SAID IT

“This agreement is a symbol of our efforts to move beyond the mistakes of the past.and forge a new partnership based on trust, respect, and collaboration.”

Catawba Chief Brian Harris talking about the signing ceremony Thursday for an alliance treaty between the Catawba Nation and the Lumbee Tribe.

“Hot and humid weather is expected this weekend into the middle of next week with afternoon heat indices possibly reaching Heat Advisory levels (105+ degrees) for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.”

National Weather Service office in Wilmington, reporting on very hot weather in the greater Robeson County area.

“With 18 months to live, I’m here 20 years later because I had a physician who told me to do this, and I did.”

N.C. Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick County, a proponent of legalizing medical marijuana in North Carolina.

“So often, we only recognize athletes for signing day, so LHS had a signing day for high school seniors who had been accepted to a university, community college or a branch of service.”

Lumberton High School Principal Larry Brooks.

Biden’s student loan bailout is UNFAIR. Unfair to those who never went to college. Unfair to those who already paid off their loans. Unfair to those who worked through school to afford it. SCOTUS ruled it unconstitutional. Now 2 more judges ruled against it. When will Biden stop trying to ignore the law?

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC (@RepRichHudson), talking about a recent court decision on a plan to pay for some college students’ loans.

“We’ve become a clean energy epicenter in North Carolina because we’ve been intentional about it.”

NC Gov. Roy Cooper in a post on X in regard to Workforce Development for the Clean Energy Era Panel.