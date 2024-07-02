THEY SAID IT

“This is probably one of the most important trainings we do as law enforcement. We’ve got to protect our children.”

Lewis Woodard, NC DPS Training Coordinator at Robeson Community College talking about training exercises for School Resource Officers.

###

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate these students for their outstanding achievements at the national level. We are so proud of these students who showcased their skills at the National Beta Club Convention events.”

PSRC Supt. Dr. Freddie Williamson, talking about local students who brought home awards from the National Beta Club Convention.

###

“I was born in 1972. And so, I remember a lot of the uncertainty of the 1980s and 90s, when the drug economy was such a present issue in our community. It seems like that hasn’t really stopped with the rise of fentanyl use and accidental overdoses. The corruption in our county that seems to stimulate that–to center around the drug economy; it felt like we were not able to have real honest conversations about something that affects all of us”

“Lumbeeland,” Executive Producer and Writer Malinda Maynor Lowery, talking about what inspired her to look at a part of the Lumbee community.

###

“Biden is unfit to continue serving as leader of the free world. For the good of the country, he should either step aside or his cabinet should consider invoking the 25th Amendment.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC, (@SenThomTillis)

###

“Large medical bills from sickness or injury can cripple the finances of North Carolinians. This action will encourage hospitals to relieve a potential $4 billion in existing medical debt.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper talking about his plan to relieve medical debt for nearly two million residents in the coming years.