Lumbee Chairman John Lowry on Monday delivered a powerful State of the Tribe Address to a large crowd gathered inside the gymnasium at the Lumbee Boys and Girls club.

He spoke openly on the many things the tribe has accomplished during the last year and provided a glimpse of things to come — including more and better housing options, upgrades to the amphitheater and most importantly, full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Full Federal Recognition has been the Lumbee Tribe’s goal for more than 70 years. And in that time, Congress has failed the Lumbee people, year after year and session after session.

The legislation crafted by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and co-sponsored by North Carolina’s other U.S. senator, Sen. Ted Budd has stalled again in committee.

The last action on the federal legislation took place in February 2023, when it was read twice and then referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs, members of which are as follows:

Majority (Democrat) members are: Chairman Brian Schatz (D-HI), 722 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-3934.

Maria Cantwell (D-WA), 511 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-3441

Jon Tester (D-MT), 311 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-2644

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), 520 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-3542

Tina Smith (D-MN), 520 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-3542

Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), 498 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-6621

Minority (Republican) members are:

Vice Chairman Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), 522 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-6665

John Hoeven (R-ND), 338 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-2551

Steve Daines (R-MT), 320 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-2651

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), 330 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-4721

Mike Rounds (R-SD), 716 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-5842

Publicly Elected

The above names are publicly elected senators that were put into office by voters. They represent voters in their state. However, they currently control the future of the Lumbee Fairness Act, which greatly impacts the residents in Robeson County.

The Language of the Bill

“This bill extends federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes.

“Members of the tribe residing in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties in North Carolina are deemed to be within the delivery area for such services.

“The Department of the Interior and the Department of Health and Human Services must develop, in consultation with the tribe, a determination of needs to provide the services for which members of the tribe are eligible.

“Interior may take land into trust for the benefit of the tribe.

“Finally, North Carolina must exercise jurisdiction over all criminal offenses committed, and all civil actions that arise, on North Carolina lands owned by, or held in trust for, the Lumbee Tribe or any dependent Indian community of the tribe unless jurisdiction is transferred to the United States pursuant to an agreement between the tribe and the state.”

Will it pass?

Lumbee Chairman John Lowery spoke on the issue on Monday.

“We are in a good place,” Lowery said in reference to the Lumbee Fairness Act.

“We have a team now. We have a whole team that has come together that’s working with us at the national level and also at the state level to get us to recognition,” Lowery said.

“In 1956 the U.S. Congress passed the Lumbee Act. … It was signed by President Dwight Eisenhower.

“That bill recognizes us as a tribe; it recognizes us as the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, but it keeps us from having the services and benefits,” Lowery said. “So when you hear me say full federal recognition. It’s because I’m not going for recognition. We’ve already been recognized. We just got to get our full benefits and full services that come with that.”

At that statement, Monday’s crowd listening erupted with applause and drumming from the drum team at the event.

And for good reason.

The tribe has been working for almost 70 years to get the U.S. Government to see the tribe as it sees itself.

We urge the members of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to advance the legislation to the full Senate soon, so that the House has time to move the legislation forward as well.

It is far past time for the Lumbee People to have full federal recognition.