THEY SAID IT

“This has probably been the No.1 question that I have received from constituents since I began serving as president – when will RCC add a sports team — and I’m thankful to finally be able to say that historic day has now come. Soon, RCC will have its very own athletics program and it is going to be a great addition to our campus.”

Melissa Singler, Robeson Community College President, talking about the school’s announcement last week that RCC will offer men’s baseball and women’s soccer, in late 2025.

***

“We were the ‘biggest little tobacco market’ in the world.We had four sales a day, which is unheard of in a town our size.”

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp talking about a recently unveiled mural that features the to town’s history.

***

“What are the lessons of Apollo? For Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson, the lessons from Apollo began early. The reality of the Moon landing has always motivated me not to run away from the hard challenges but to face them head on.:

Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson, talking about the lessons from the Apollo missions on the 55th Anniversary of the moon landing.

***

“Dr. Jacobson’s passion and dedication to the arts have profoundly impacted UNC Pembroke. This endowment will open doors for our students and faculty, allowing them to experience art and culture in ways that were previously beyond their reach. We are deeply grateful for her continued support and her investment in enriching the educational journey of our students.”

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, talking about the Vivian R. and Ralph Jacobson’s $500,000 endowment to support art-related travel.

***

“It’s undeniable. In 2021, President Biden tasked Kamala Harris to address the border crisis. Since then, millions of people have crossed the border in what has been the worst border crisis in our nation’s history.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, in a post on X (@SenThomTillis) talking about Harris’ assignment to address illegal immigration.

***

“America’s veterans have valuable leadership skills, technical training and resilience from years of service to our nation. This #HireAVeteranDay [July 25], I encourage all business owners to consider these brave heroes when looking to fill jobs. Honor a veteran by hiring them today! U

.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina, in a post on X (@RepRichHudson) regarding support for U.S. veterans.