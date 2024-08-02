THEY SAID IT

“I used to order a big mac, cheeseburger, a 20-piece, a large coke and ice cream. I used to eat all that, fall asleep, wake up around 11 o’clock, and go to the refrigerator to find something. If you keep doing that over time, you gain a lot of weight. That’s what happened to me.”

Glenn Sutton talking about his eating habit before he began a weight loss regimen.

***

“Our biggest need right now is a warehouse, and a truck.”

Cassandra Campbell, founder of the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition Inc., a not-for-profit organization that helps residents rebuild after disasters, such as hurricanes.

***

“Whenever we hear the word hacker, it creates a negative image in our minds. You think, ‘OK, this guy will destroy my data.’ But an ethical hacker finds all the loopholes and vulnerabilities and notifies you.”

Shirsendu Mondal, a UNCP student recognized in elite cybersecurity circles and at the age of 20 earned the prestigious title ofBangladesh’s youngest certified ethical hacker.

***

“This case made national news and even with that we have very few leads. We are still following any tip we got.”

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. S.R. Dover talking about the one-year anniversary of the murder of 30-year-old Kayla Hodge that was witnessed by her four children.

***

“As part of NCDHHS and the Governor’s continued work to expand access to reproductive health services, NC Medicaid will begin covering over-the-counter contraception in pharmacies across the state.”

A post on X by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

***.

“Let’s call this for what it is: glorified violence against women. This will be the norm for every sport if Kamala and the Far Left get their way.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) in a post on X in reply to the post by @EndWokeness, “An absolute travesty at the Olympics. Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner. Don’t look away. This is wokeness.”