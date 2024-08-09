To The Editor

I would like to report the Walmart 9115 Scam is real and in our local areas.

My husband purchased a gift card on July 9 at the beach for my birthday. I came home to Bladenboro and tried to use it at the local Walmart in Lumberton. They advised I had been scammed and another lady had the same issue the night before.

I reached out to Walmart who asked if I knew an Amanda Buress (they have the name of the user who spent the money) however they are not trying to hold her accountable or give my money back.

They then sent an email stating that based on their polices they do not refund lost or stolen gift cards.

Can we get word out to our community to NOT purchase any type of gift cards from Walmart as they will loose hard earned money.

Ressie Taylor

Bladenboro

