Letter to the Editor:

On July 28, I had the unfortunate luck of driving on I-95 North through North Carolina at approximately 9 P.M.

We sailed along until we caught up and found ourselves the sixth car behind a large piece of heavy equipment traveling in the middle of the highway preventing any car from passing. The heavy equipment was being led by an escort vehicle with flashing lights and traveling at 5 MPH. It moved from lane to lane at will. That’s right 5 MPH. On I-95 at 9 P.M.

There were no signs of any construction workers in the construction zone and clearly marked, the speed limit in the zone was 55 MPH. Why was this piece of heavy equipment driving down the middle of the I95 corridor at this time of night at a speed of 5 MPH instead of being loaded on a flat bed and repositioned? How utterly inconvenient and troublesome for travelers through your state.

When my frustration got the best of me, the ribbon of headlights going on for miles and miles in my rear-view mirror made me feel disrespected and abused, I phoned the police for an explanation. The dispatch giggled when she told me to keep going claiming I’d see the construction workers up ahead. There were none.

I wanted someone in authority to investigate what was happening – delaying traffic at 5 MPH for over 13 miles. I called again and was told no oversized equipment is moved that time of night. And the traffic needed to be slowed down to 5 MPH for the safety of construction workers in the construction zone. There were no workers! And there was no way out. I couldn’t take the advice of the Highway Patrol and use Rt 301. We could not get off I-95.

Imagine being on the road most of the day, weary and wanting to get to your destination then hitting a roadblock that prevented going over 5 MPH for 13 miles. I’d like to know who approved the transport of this vehicle in this manner. Was it a matter of cost not to use a flatbed?

In my opinion someone really screwed up.

Suzanne Gholami

Coopersburg, Pennsylvania

The Robesonian welcomes letters to the editor from individual authors. We reserve the right to refuse or edit letters longer than 400 words. Please, no poetry, letters that are in bad taste or libelous, or letters with no local connection to Robeson County. Letters should be original and include your address and daytime phone number — for confirmation only. Send letters to dkennard@www.robesonian.com.