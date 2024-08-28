THEY SAID IT

“I reached out to a few of my friends, sending them letters and texts. People are always willing to help the community, and I asked them if they would be willing to give a small donation or whatever they could, and it turned into something much greater than I thought it would be.”

Rebecca Cummings, talking about the fund-raiser to help keep UNCP students with financial need enrolled.

***

“The support we get from our community, and especially from Godwin Heights Baptist Church, means a great deal to our school.”

Dr. Joanna Cole, principal of Rowland-Norment Elementary School, talking about a meal provided to teachers and staff at the beginning of the school year.

***

“UNCP has a beautiful campus and great facilities. I chose UNCP because I prefer a smaller school where I can receive a personalized education. I met the professor leading the discussion when we were meeting about our major. We walked in together, and right away, I was able to make a personal connection.”

Jacob Mason, a student at UNCP, talking about his choice of universities.

***

“Kamala Harris was the last person in the room when the decision was made to withdraw from Afghanistan. She was ‘comfortable’ with the decision that resulted in 13 U.S. service members dead. An absolute embarrassment to our country and a devastating decision to these families.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, (@RepRichHudson) in a post on X.

***

“Today marks the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack–the deadliest attack on Americans in Afghanistan since 2011–when 13 brave service members tragically died as a direct result of Biden-Harris’ disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. We will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, (@RepDanBishop) in a repost from House Republicans (@HouseGOP).