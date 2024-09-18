“These inaccuracies are not just minor errors in some cases; they have doubled or even tripled the expected costs without a corresponding increase in usage. This is not only financially crippling, but also unjust for hardworking families who diligently manage their consumption.”

Danny Parsley, a Lumberton resident speaking during a public meeting in regard to high utility bills from the City of Lumberton.

***

“On Sept. 11…, at 05:03 a.m. Lumberton Police Officers responded to a subject shot in the back parking lot of the Ramada by Wyndham located at 3030 Roberts Ave.” The hotel is just off Interstate 95 Exit 20.

A prepared statement from Lumberton police regarding a fatal shooting at a Lumberton hotel.

***

“People along the coast of North Carolina need to be prepared for impacts from a tropical storm by Monday. Even if this storm is not officially named, the impacts will feel the same.”

Bernie Rayno, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist, talking about Tropical Storm Eight.

***

“Thank you so much for participating with us today for this important observance. We join together today to compassionately honor and remember the 2,975 individuals who were killed on September 11, 2001…as well as those who were injured during the attacks, and the many who rose in service in response.”

Assistant Vice President Kenny Locklear welcoming visitors to Robeson Community College, 9/11 ceremony.