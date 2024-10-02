THEY SAID IT

“The Lumbee tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century. Today I am officially announcing that if I am elected in November, I will sign legislation granting the great Lumbee Tribe the federal recognition that it deserves.”

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaking on Sept. 22 in Wilmington.

***

“Due to its large physical size, effects were felt far away from the storm center.”

Steven Pfaff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, talking about the size of Hurricane Helene as it pushed through North Carolina last week.

***

“Similar social media posts are affecting school districts across the nation, and we are responding with heightened vigilance. We cannot and will not tolerate disruptions to our instructional environment. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

Jessica Sealey, spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County talking about a series of threats targeting local schools.

***

“Price was a proud member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Her funeral took place in the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Scotland County.”

A statement from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina in reference to the death of Brenda Oxendine Price who died Sept. 10. She was 65. She was celebrated as the first woman sworn into the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

***

“The new, 6,500-square-foot building features more energy-efficient lighting, plumbing, heating and air conditioning. The landscaping also has been refreshed.”

A statement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, talking about the recently reopened Rest Area and Welcome Center at Exit 5 on northbound Interstate 95.