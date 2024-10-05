Road crews along Interstate 95 have most drivers focusing on not crashing into an endless fleet of big rigs thundering along what seems to be shrinking lanes of travel. And I believe northbound drivers don’t really understand they’ve entered North Carolina until they no longer have South of the Border billboards to chuckle at.

And then, that fabulous Lumberton water tower comes into view.

As a relatively new arrival here, I’m still discovering cool things about Robeson County worth more than just a glance at 60 (really 80) miles per hour.

That iconic patriotic-themed water tower hints at more creativity lying somewhere off the next four exits — well, three and a half if we’re counting the Carthage Road interchange still under construction.

And there is more, lots more.

One Kennard in our small family (not me) won a couple of blue ribbons for her artwork at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, which is now packed up for another year.

My talented wife, Suesan, started painting with watercolors during the last year. She’s become quite good.

As we celebrated her county fair win, I enjoyed looking at all the artwork submitted for display at the fair. We have some very talented folks here. I found artwork in oil, acrylics, pastels, photography and mixed media. Lots of it. Most of the names on the artwork I did not recognize, but I did enjoy seeing some familiar names.

The end of the fair doesn’t mean art lovers will have to wait another year to see great local talent. For the short time I’ve called myself a Robesonian, I’ve found some really great art venues, displays and installations all over the county.

We have two very active art organizations in Lumberton that frequently make a call for fresh work. Other events are scattered across the county.

The “Windows of Time – Art Exhibition,” has been set for noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays through Oct. 20. The exhibition displays the work of two talented North Carolina artists, Nila Chamberlain and Sandy Stratil, You can find their work on display at the Red Springs ArtSpace.

The Robeson Art Guild, which displays local artists work at its Guild House, 109 W 9th St, Lumberton. You can support the RAG at its upcoming fundraiser selling barbecue by the plate or by the pound 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Ticket sales are going fast, but are still available from a guild member or at the Guild House and online at robesonartguild.org.

And, the “Fall Into Winter,” event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday’s and Thursdays through Nov. 14 at the Robeson Art Guild House. The theme for “Fall Into Winter” is the change of seasons, as summer gives way to autumn and winter is hovering, just out of sight, perhaps, but ever more clearly felt in shorter days and cooling nights.

You’ll also want to visit the Main Street Art Stroll, 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday at locations in downtown Lumberton. Enjoy art, wine, live entertainment and more with your $15 ticket. Locations hosting the stroll are 219 Elm, Happenings on Elm, Inner Peace Center for the Arts and the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater. Musical entertainment is provided at all the hosting locations. Proceeds support revitalization efforts in downtown Lumberton. The Robeson County Arts Council gallery at 402 N. Chestnut St. will also be open during the hours of the stroll.

The annual Art Stroll is a good way to get a look at the artwork in the area, but it also provides a chance to meet some of the talented folks in the region — including one Kennard (not me).

