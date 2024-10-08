THEY SAID IT

“Dr. Vincent Ohaju, a second year family medicine resident, and I have been deployed to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton for a three-day assignment. Their hospital had lost power and water for two days but now are providing the care. It is an honor to serve alongside these teammates.”

Dr. Joseph Roberts, UNC Health Southeastern chief medical officer, talking about an assignment to help with hurricane recovery in western North Carolina.

***

“The devastation brought by Helene in many communities across western North Carolina has been profound. The entire division wants to provide whatever assistance we can to our neighbors and to these areas that were hit hardest. We want to prioritize our resources, both staff and equipment, towards immediate lifesaving needs.”

State Parks Director Brian Strong, talking about the operation of state parks.

***

“I wanted to see first-hand what being a nurse was all about. I want to work as a CNA while in school. It’s a good job to have on the side, and you can make decent money for attending this three-month class.”

Hilina Hailemariam, an international student from Ethiopia, talking about the nursing program at Robeson Community College.

***

“The best of humanity on display. God bless them!”

U.S. Sen. Dan. Bishop, R-North Carolina, in a post on X in reply to the following post on X: “My dad, my grandpa, all my nieces, I was Air Force, my son is a Marine — so I said, ‘Hey, I want this.’” Linemen hike nearly two miles to restore power to Asheville Veterans Hospital after #Helene. @Southern_Living http://spr.ly/6019Ue1VB.

***

“It feels surreal! I was very nervous coming into this, but being able to participate was honestly the most rewarding part—getting out there and speaking in front of people. The fact that I won was just a bonus.”

Gabby Hyson, a UNCP student during the inaugural Braves Pitch-a-thon hosted by UNC Pembroke’s Thomas College of Business and Economics.