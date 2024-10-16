THEY SAID IT

“We have been very blessed.”

Tina Bowen, founder and executive director of Suds of Love Inc., which serves children and families in the greater Robeson County region by providing free laundry and shower services.

***

“Neither the disaster recovery center nor the community care stations would be possible without our FEMA partners at the table at the federal level. Anything to the contrary would simply be untrue.”

Buncombe County communications director Lillian Govus answering critics of FEMA efforts in western North Carolina.

***

“It’s like my pageant day all over again. Look at these flowers, y’all.”

Nicole Hall, who was recently crowned “Miss America’s United States 2024, joking about the Lumberton City Council honoring her accomplishment by naming a day after her.

***

“We are going door to door, helping those who need it most.”

A post on X by the XVIII Airborne Corps & Fort Liberty (@18airbornecorps)

***

“VP Kamala Harris’ “opportunity economy” plan is more of the same failed policies that’s destroyed the American Dream:

“-More spending “-More taxes “- More regulation “- More big government

“This is Bidenomics 2.0 and Americans can’t afford four more years of it.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R- NC-9th District (@RepRichHudson)

***

“Susan and I are grateful for all the amazing organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and efforts to help Western North Carolina recover from Helene. The selflessness and hard work has truly been inspiring. Together, we will make WNC whole again.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, (@SenThomTillis)