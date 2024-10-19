Mothers teach us lots of things. Mine taught me to vote.

From my earliest memories, I recall my mother serving as an election judge. The voting precinct for my neighborhood was my elementary school. So, on every Election Day, I could count on seeing my mother sitting behind a desk outside the principal’s office helping people cast their vote.

Election Day will be forever tied to memories of my mother and the lessons of civic responsibility that she taught me.

With a General Election upon us, I can hear my mother again reminding me to get out and vote.

Likewise, my father was the example that taught me the sacred nature of voting. Dad took a keen interest in elections and made sure I was a part of the voting process, often taking me with him as he marked his ballot.

His process of preparing for an election was almost ritualistic. He read newspapers, listened to the debates on the radio and television.

Dad almost always voted Republican, but he told me that I should understand the issues before I cast my vote for either party.

By the time I turned 18, voting had become almost second nature. It was a proud moment for both my parents to see me walk into the voting booth and pull that lever for the first time.

Back in those days, the voting booth was giant contraption that included a large lever that opened and closed a curtain. Once inside, you would pull the lever to close the curtain, which also “armed the machine.”

It seems almost archaic now, very steam punk-ish and all analog.

As Nov. 5 approaches, those who wish to vote have options to participate right now. Early voting began on Thursday and will continue until 3 p.m. Nov. 2. If you are not registered to vote, you may register during the in-person early voting period. Find more details at the Robeson County Board of Elections web site. Or go to https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/how-register/register-person-during-early-voting.

If we survive the rhetoric war, we may get through this highly contested midterm race.

Beyond the Presidential race, you’l find a small number of contested races down ballot.

Here are a few to consider.

– Incumbent David Rouzer is facing Marlando D. Pridgen, a Whiteville Democrat, for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives representing voters in North Carolina’s 7th District — which includes all the counties in southeast North Carolina.

– Mark Harris, a Republican running for U.S. House Dist. 8 is returning to politics after a win in 2018 was overturned due to a ballot-harvesting investigation. Harris faces Democrat Justin Dues from Mecklenburg County, who left active service to focus on his family and education in 2012. This will be a race to watch and could impact the balance of power in Congress.

– The race for North Carolina governor will be another race to watch simply for the number of candidates in race of our state’s top office. Governor Roy Cooper is term-limited, forcing an election between Josh Stein (D), Mark K. Robinson (R), Wayne Turner (G) and Mike Ross (L).

Die hard republicans must determine if Robinson should be the state’s governor. A CNN report linked Robinson to inflammatory comments on a pornography website. Robinson has denied making the posts.

Cooper has endorsed fellow Democrat Josh Stein.

– Finally, there is the Britt-Batt race for NC Senate (District 24). According to our reporting on Page 1A, Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican whose district includes Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties, is seeking a fifth term in the state senate. Britt touts his record on promoting economic growth, supporting businesses and conservative values. www.britt4senate.com. Kathy Batt, a Robeson County Democrat and retired veteran, says her top issues include supporting public education and ensuring voter protections. www.batt4senate.com.

Here at the paper, we’ll be watching the elections closely and we’ll be reporting throughout the day as results are made available. Sadly, we likely won’t have complete results in the Wednesday edition due to an early press deadline. However, results will be posted through the night beginning Tuesday night as results come it.

A note from the editor: When Election Day eventually arrives, it’s important to understand who you’re voting for before you go to vote. (Do you see how I am channeling my father there?)

Mom would say the same thing.

Mom’s gone now and my old elementary school where she helped so many people fulfill their civic responsibility is now a Jewish community center. But last I checked, the voting booths still appear there every Election Day.

Please do your part to participate in the coming election — vote.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.