To The Editor,

cc to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis:

My name is Fentress Ray Locklear. I served in Operation Desert Storm. October of 1991. The war.

I was accused of being a terrorist. And I believe that is the reason that I’m not getting my VA benefits.

I was investigating in September; I tried to inform the U.S. government about the bombings of the World Trade Center and I was accused of being a terrorist. And I don’t know why they didn’t believe me. But I tried to notify them for two weeks to let them know that the World Trade Center was going to be bombed

They still didn’t do anything about the information I informed them about

All they was worried about was how did I know about the bombings and I told them that was my job to know. Now I can’t get any kind of help with my VA benefits. But if I have to, I will go to the news people and let them know what I know and let’s see what they will do about it, then.

All I want is my benefits that’s owed to me.

I don’t want no problem, just my pay for serving in the armed forces – U.S. Marines, but if you can help me out any way, I would greatly appreciate it very much.

Fentress Ray Locklear

Rowland

