This was the year that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina would receive full federal recognition.

The Lumbee Fairness Act — S.521 – Lumbee Fairness Act — was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 16, 2023, where it was read twice and referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs.

It’s remained in committee ever since.

The Lumbee Tribe has sought full federal recognition for decades, but each time the legislation has been introduced, it has died in committee.

Sponsored and cosponsored by both of North Carolina’s U.S. senators, Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, the legislation seemed to have some momentum this year.

And with both Republican and Democrat presidential candidates supporting the legislation, we’re wondering, “Why the delay?”

“Vice President Kamala Harris has long believed the Lumbee tribe deserves the federal recognition that they have fought for and she will continue to push Congress as she stands with them in that fight,” a campaign spokesperson said earlier this month. “She will always advocate for Tribal Nations and Native communities, honor tribal sovereignty, respect tribal self determination, and fight for a future where every Native person can realize their aspirations.”

“The Lumbee tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Donald Trump told a crowd in Wilmington in September. “Today I am officially announcing that if I am elected in November, I will sign legislation granting the great Lumbee Tribe the federal recognition that it deserves.” And as recently as this past week, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery met with key players from both parties — former U.S. President Bill Clinton, stumping for the Harris campaign in Pembroke, and Donald Trump Jr., who was in town for a Trump Rally in Red Springs.

Accompanying Trump Jr. last week was U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma), who serves on the Committee on Indian Affairs, where the Lumbee legislation has been parked.

“It was a good meeting with former President Clinton as we discussed the issues before congress,” Lowery said. “I also had a good conversation with Donald Trump Jr., where I conveyed the same thoughts with him. It is time that both parties uphold their promises to us, and it’s time to put action behind their words.”

We agree and urge legislators to follow their party leaders.

THE LEGISLATION IN SUMMARY

“This bill extends federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes.

“Members of the tribe residing in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland Counties in North Carolina are deemed to be within the delivery area for such services.

“The Department of the Interior and the Department of Health and Human Services must develop, in consultation with the tribe, a determination of needs to provide the services for which members of the tribe are eligible.

“Interior may take land into trust for the benefit of the tribe.

“Finally, North Carolina must exercise jurisdiction over all criminal offenses committed, and all civil actions that arise, on North Carolina lands owned by, or held in trust for, the Lumbee Tribe or any dependent Indian community of the tribe unless jurisdiction is transferred to the United States pursuant to an agreement between the tribe and the state.”

It’s actually pretty straightforward.

As expected, the Tribe and others directly involved in the legislation have actively lobbied legislators, but now — with both Democrat and Republican leaders on record supporting the tribe — it’s time voters take action.

Members of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs include the following:

Chairman U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), 808-523-2061 or 202-224-3934.

Vice Chairman U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), 907-271-3735.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), 206-220-6400 or 202-224-3441.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), 702-388-5020 or 202-224-3542.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico), 505-337-7023 or 202-224-6621.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana), 406-252-0550 or 406-449-5401 or 202-224-2644

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R-North Dakota), 701-250-4618 or 202-224-2551

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma), 405-246-0025 or 202-224-4721

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) 406-245-6822 or 202-224-2651

With nearly all of these senators representing indigenous people in their states, we would assert that refusing the rights of the Lumbee is a slap in the face of indigenous people throughout the country.