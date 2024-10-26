To the Editor

As a member of the Lumbee Tribe, I carry a deep pride about my roots and my community here in North Carolina. In fact, I went into medicine and became a doctor because I wanted to address the health issues – heart disease, diabetes – that I saw in members of our community, many of whom live in Robeson and surrounding counties. This is home for me. And having access to excellent, high quality healthcare should not be predicated on your geography. Robeson County deserves having all the healthcare resources that any city in this country has.

That’s why I cannot help but also feel concerned about the stakes of this upcoming November’s election on our tribe’s access to healthcare, especially as I read about both former President Trump and Vice President Harris’s interest in our tribe. As we approach another critical election cycle, I encourage our tribe members to take a careful look at each of the candidates’ policies on healthcare before voting.

One example of this is on Medicaid access. One of the most significant strides in recent years has been the bipartisan expansion of Medicaid, a state government health insurance program, in North Carolina. This policy shift has been a game-changer for many within the Lumbee Tribe, providing a lifeline to those who previously found healthcare financially out of reach. In North Carolina, hundreds of thousands of individuals (tribal members and others), have gained access to healthcare insurance since Medicaid expansion was passed last year in North Carolina. At a more personal level, I’ve had friends and family gain better access to healthcare insurance as a result of the bill.

However, the next President’s healthcare policies will have far-reaching consequences for our tribe on this front. For example, the former administration greenlighted state efforts to implement Medicaid work requirements, which experts say can lead to disenrollment due to burdensome reporting requirements and importantly, fail to actually increase employment rates. On the other hand, Harris has pledged to support Medicaid programs across the country through strengthening the Affordable Care Act.

Another way in which this election will have a big impact on our tribal community is through medical debt. National research shows that Native Americans are more likely to have medical debt than the general population, which contributes to skipping prescription medication refills due to cost. In addition to discouraging access to needed care, medical debt can cut into retirement savings, force difficult choices on necessary household spending, and negatively impact credit scores.

Vice President Harris has proposed alleviating medical debt for millions of Americans under her administration. In fact, she made it one of the signature issues of her vice presidency, working closely with Governor Roy Cooper on his recently unveiled plan to alleviate medical debt for millions of struggling North Carolinians.

With all of this considered, the message is clear: our tribe cannot afford to be passive observers in this upcoming election. The health of our community is on the line – our family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones. I believe only one candidate – Kamala Harris – has a plan to ensure access to the healthcare the Lumbee Tribe needs. That’s what I would want for my patients. That’s what I would want for my family – shouldn’t you?

Dr. Ramon Jacobs grew up in Robeson County and is a proud member of the Lumbee Tribe. He is an Internal Medicine and Pediatric physician.