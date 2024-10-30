To The Editor: In North Carolina, where the largest U.S. Army base stands tall in Fayetteville, military families laugh, cry and sacrifice together.

From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks, and every county in between, kin regularly send brothers, mothers, husbands, uncles and neighbors off to conduct America’s most dangerous missions.

They fight to preserve our freedom. Some never return. Some return with hidden scars that can lead to divorce, substance abuse or most tragically, suicide.

We don’t always agree on politics, but we share a common understanding of duty, honor and country. In my family, this began with my father, a Navy veteran. My dad voted most of his life for Republicans before considering a Democrat. His perspective on politics might have changed but his desire to protect America never did.

Life around here can be hard. We all know it. That is why when my family gathers with veterans to throw a BBQ, nobody gets kicked out for their politics. We put country above party. This is what holds us together.

Our former president, Donald Trump, certainly cannot say the same.

His interactions with, and comments about, military families consistently reveal a disturbing lack of respect and understanding. It started during the Vietnam era when he schemed to avoid military service.

This disregard is clear in his neglect of military cemeteries, symbolized by his absence from the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France during the solemn commemoration of D-Day’s 75th anniversary, coupled with disparaging remarks aimed at the fallen heroes resting there.

He labeled these courageous soldiers as “losers” and “suckers,” failing miserably to grasp the depth of their heroism.

His divisiveness and desire to divide us stand in stark contrast to the unity and diversity of the veteran community. We are a cross-section of America. We embody the values and ideals that have fortified our nation. We inspire others worldwide.

Trump’s presidency was marked by actions and rhetoric that challenged this. His unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020, his disregard for the judicial system, and his incitement of violence against democratic institutions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 are antithetical to the rule of law and democracy that our veterans have risked their lives to uphold.

Trump is so angry, even if you are a Republican, he can hate you for not pledging loyalty. Earlier this year he mocked the family of his then-GOP opponent Nikki Haley because her husband is deployed to the Horn of Africa on a National Guard assignment.

For years the late Senator John McCain’s family has dealt with this abuse, as have Gold Star families. No target has been off-limits, no sacrifice held sacred.

I urge all North Carolinians to digest what Trump has said about veterans and service. America works as a country only when our leaders and citizens hold service and the rule of law as sacred. The example is set at the top by our commander-in-chief.

Lindsey Schiro

Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg)