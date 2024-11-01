To The Editor:

My name is Eldon Miller, I am an 85-year-old retired basketball coach and teacher. I grew up on an family farm in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, where hard work, teamwork, honesty and taking care of your neighbors were part of our everyday lives. I am currently a resident of the wonderful community of Frankfort, Michigan.

We are now involved in a very important election. I am proud of our great nation and blessed to be an American citizen and thankful for our freedoms.

I value leaders who:

— Are committed to our Constitution, the greatest man-made document in history.

— Respect our military and honor our fallen heroes.

— Understand that Social Security is not a welfare program; our citizens pay for it. Our leaders must protect and improve it.

— Value our laws and work to improve enforcement.

— Simplify and enforce immigration laws and provide personnel and technology to protect our borders.

— Protect and improve our Affordable Care Act.

— Are committed to the freedom of the press.

— Improve firearm safety while protecting the Second Amendment.

— Are committed to childcare, preschool and public education.

— Are respected by peers and co-workers.

— Consistently demostrate positive character traits and respect for others. Our president is the face of our country!

I’ve voted for Republicans and Democrats and will continue to evaluate candidates individually, regardless of party. However, it is an easy decision this year to support Kamala Harris for President. She consistently turns the “m” in “me” over and clearly demostrates a “WE THE PEOPLE” philosophy, crticial to effective leadership in a complex world.

Eldon “Pops” Miller

Former UNCP assistant basketball coach

